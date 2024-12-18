A research team, led by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has developed a ultra-thin and flexible film that could power portable devices using body heat and therefore eliminating the need for batteries.

Likewise, this technology could also be used to cool electronic chipshelping smartphones and computers run more efficiently.

The teacher Zhi Gang Chenlead author of the study published in the magazine Sciencenotes that this advance addresses a major challenge in creating flexible thermoelectric devices that convert body heat into energy. This approach, he believes, offers the potential for a sustainable energy source for wearable electronics, as well as an efficient cooling method for chips.

“Flexible thermoelectric devices can be worn comfortably on the skin, where they effectively convert the temperature difference between the human body and the surrounding air into electricity,” explains Professor Chen. “They could also be applied in small spaces, such as inside a computer or mobile phone, to help cool the chips and improve performance,” he adds.

Telluride based

In this study, the team introduced a cost-effective technology for making flexible thermoelectric films by using tiny crystals, or ‘nanobinders’, that form a consistent layer of bismuth telluride sheets, increasing both efficiency and flexibility.

Most of the research in this area has focused on thermoelectrics based on bismuth telluride, valued for their high properties that convert heat into electricity. This makes it ideal for low power applicationssuch as heart rate, temperature or movement monitors.

“We created a printable A4-sized film with record-breaking thermoelectric performance, exceptional flexibility, scalability and low cost, making it one of the best flexible thermoelectrics available,” Professor Chen said.

However, this design is not completely polished, and there are some barriers ahead. “Challenges such as limited flexibility, complex manufacturing, high costs and insufficient performance prevent these devices from reaching commercial scale.”