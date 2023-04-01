We look at the war in Ukraine through the eyes of retired generals Peter van Uhm and Mart de Kruif. These ‘men with a mission’ sometimes hear and see cringeworthy statements about the war in the media. That cries out for a podcast in which journalist Jos de Groot gives them ample time to expose the mechanisms behind warfare. It’s nice to hear these two commanders without being constantly interrupted with nonsensical remarks, as often happens at television talk show tables. What I have learned so far: the Ukrainians were much better prepared for the war than the Russians, but what if the bullets and missiles run out on both sides?

Generals News Corti Media. Weekly, on Thursday.