Telegraph: Ukrainian generals fear the pace of arms production in Russia

Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to worry about the pace of arms production in Russia, which is ahead of Western countries. About it writes British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to the publication, the successes of the West can hardly be compared with the indicators of the Russian military-industrial complex. According to experts, the current situation may, over time, give the Russian Federation a significant advantage over Ukraine. “The mobilization of the military industry, which Vladimir Putin hopes and Ukrainian generals fear, can turn the tide of hostilities,” the material says.

Earlier, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said that the state corporation had increased the production of tanks by seven times, and some ammunition by 60.