The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the afternoon in the east and south, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 18:19, the first low tide at 11:07 and the second low tide at 02:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate. The first high tide occurs at 13:56 and the second high tide at 05:59, the first low tide at 08:00 and the second low tide at 22:18.