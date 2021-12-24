There generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a rare and life-threatening skin condition for which there are no approved treatments. It is characterized by episodes of diffuse eruptions of sterile and painful pustules (blisters of non-infectious pus).

There is a high unmet need for treatments that can quickly and completely resolve the signs and symptoms of GPP flare-ups. Exacerbations greatly affect a person’s quality of life and can lead to hospitalization with serious complications, including heart failure, kidney failure, sepsis, and death.

A clinical study has shown that spesolimab is a new selective humanized antibody that blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R), a signaling pathway within the immune system that has been shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoimmune diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis. The new drug has demonstrated rapid clearing of pustules in adult patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) who experienced an exacerbation.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine.

Pustular psoriasis: here’s what the new research says

The study met the primary endpoint; 54% of patients had no visible pustules after a single dose of spesolimab, compared with 6% who received a placebo in the first week.

The bottom line appears to be that spesolimab is rapidly effective in most patients within one week of its first intravenous infusion for patients with generalized pustular psoriasis. This is significant because generalized pustular psoriasis is a life-threatening condition that compromises the integrity of the skin. Patients are frequently hospitalized and often die from sepsis or other complications.

The senior author of the study, Mark Lebwohl, MD, said: “Generalized pustular psoriasis is a rare, life-threatening condition in which protective functions of the skin are lost, leaving patients vulnerable to loss of electrolytes, nutrients and skin fluids, leading to high-output heart failure, sepsis and even death. “.

“Until now, other treatments used for this condition have not been reliably effective and are often too slow for such a dangerous condition. It is hoped that spesolimab will be the first approved treatment in the United States for generalized pustular pustular psoriasis and we will finally have a reliable and rapidly effective treatment for this devastating disease.“, Concluded the scientist.

Generalized pustular psoriasis is rare. The annual incidence and prevalence in a French population have been estimated to be at least 0.64 and 1.76 per million, respectively. Prevalence in Japan has been estimated at 7.46 per million.

The incidence peaks between the ages of 40 and 59, but childhood and juvenile cases are also reported. Age of onset tends to be earlier in individuals with pure generalized pustular psoriasis without plaque psoriasis.

In some published research, women outnumber men at a ratio of about 2 to 1, but this is not consistent across all cohorts.. There are associated diseases such as inflammatory polyarthritis is common. In one series, one third of the patients were eventually affected. Metabolic syndrome is also frequently associated; in a large series, reported comorbidities included obesity (43%), hypertension (26%), dyslipidemia (26%) and diabetes (24%).

In acute and generalized pustular psoriasis, there is intense inflammation. The first infiltrate is lymphocyte. Intense papillary and epidermal edema cause spongiosis. The arrival of masses of neutrophils leads to the formation of spongiform pustules (Kogoj’s pustules) and abscesses which rapidly become macroscopic. There is acanthosis with elongation of the crests of the net.

The stratum corneum soon becomes a parakeratotic and the subcorneal pustule is released when epidermal turnover is accelerated. Similar features are observed in subacute as in acute models, but in a less intense form.

In the acute phase, the patient complains of a burning sensation of the skin associated with pain, usually without any trigger. Fever and general weakness accompany the appearance of pustules. Some individuals complain of joint pain.

In infants, systemic symptoms are often absent and the disease may not require treatment. Pustular psoriasis can be limited to flexion areas, such as the neck, for prolonged periods. More severe forms with systemic involvement require active management.

In children, the age of onset is mostly 2 to 10 years. Lesions may be von Zumbusch type, but annular and circinate forms are more common. Attacks may resolve within a few days, but relapses with inflammatory episodes can occur. In older children, the disease resembles that in adults and can take any course.