The stock markets throughout Europe have fallen on Monday, one day after the US president Donald Trump did not rule out in a television interview the possibility that his aggressive commercial policies aimed at crucial international partners, with the imposition of tariffs, They could cause a recession this year.

The Spanish Stock Exchange has lost 1.32% on Monday and the level of 13,100 points, on a day marked again by The bands caused by intentions on US tariffs and the falls of Wall Street. The reference index of the national parquet, the IBEX 35, has lost 174.4 points, that 1.32% and has closed at 13,082.7 points. So far this year, however, it earns 12.83%.

The main index of the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC-40, lost on Monday at 0.90%, dragged by the values ​​of banking and industry, especially affected by economic uncertainty in the United States. The London stock market was left on Monday 0.92%, while the instigated trade war continues to announce the first world power tariffs on some countries.

The director of the National Economic Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett, remarked on Monday to the fears of recession in the US after the president, Donald Trump, did not rule out that possibility on Sunday. In an interview with Fox News, Trump He said he anticipated an economic “transition period” in his country, marked by the tariffs that he has imposed or intends to impose on the assets of other countries such as Canada, Mexico and China.

The Milan Stock Exchange did not rely and closed on Monday down and its selective index FTSE MIB fell 0.95%, until it was 38,225.82 points, also affected by the falls on Wall Street and in A negative day for European markets.

Swings with tariffs

In addition, two hours after the closure of the Wall Street bag, the technological index Nasdaq fell below 4% before the fear of investors for a possible economic slowdown in the United States.

Wall Street started Monday at red And its main indicator, Dow Jones, dropped 0.84%, to 42,441 points, thus continuing with the losses of last week.





Investor is pending the threats of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to impose 25% tariffs on their main partners, Canada and Mexico, Something that met last Tuesday and then started concessions: first to the automotive sector and then to the products of the common treaty between the three countries.

The president announced last Thursday a one -month delay, Until April 2, in the application of 25% tariffs to Canada for products covered by the treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Experts indicate that Turbulence could continue this weekto which adds the publication of new economic data.