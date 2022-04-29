Generali, the Board of Directors will have 13 members and will not see Assogestioni represented

The list of the board of directors, led by the CEO Philippe Donnet and the president Andrea Sironicheck the one proposed by Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone for the renewal of the board of General: this is what was sanctioned by the vote that just took place in the Lion’s assembly.

The first, supported by Mediobanca and from foreign funds, received favorable votes equal to 55.992% of those present at the meeting, 70.6% of the share capital took part in the vote, while the one promoted by the Roman entrepreneur, for which Leonardo Del Vecchio, Fondazione Crt and the Benetton received 41.73%.

In absolute terms the two lists they collected respectively 39.5% and 29.4% for a difference of approximately 10%, therefore higher than 6%. In light of Mediobanca’s stock lending and De Agostini’s stake (now discontinued) which contributed to today’s vote in favor of the board of directors’ list, the failure to reach this gap, according to the candidate for president of the Caltagirone list, Claudio Costamagna, would have created the conditions for possible legal actions. The Board of Directors will have 13 members and will not see

represented Assogestioni: 10 members will come from the board list and three from the Caltagirone list.

Immediate comment from the CEO of the Lion Philippe Donnet: “Today was a passage of great importance” which saw the shareholders’ meeting of General express himself “clearly and without any ambiguity in favor of the board list”.

“This choice is a further one testimony of trust in our management team and in the strategic plan to 2024. Now all together between the board of directors, management, colleagues and agents we can work with determination and serenity in the same direction and pursue the interests of all the group’s stakeholders for the success of Generali “, he continued.

“I sincerely thank you for the trust granted, I am honored and proud to be able to continue to lead such an extraordinary group, Donnet added. “From tomorrow we will work with even more passion, commitment and responsibility for the group”, he concluded.

Generali, little title moved after Donnet’s victory

Generali shares closed the Friday session up by 0.56% to 18.10 euros per share in Piazza Affari.