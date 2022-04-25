Banca Generali “is a asset important for the group thanks to its excellent performance and the “Lifetime Partner 24” strategic plan

A concrete offer of Mediobanca for the acquisition of Banca Generali: fantasy or reality? In view of the assembly next Friday, the Trieste-based company tries to clarify the rumors regarding the proposal made by Mediobanca for the acquisition, the price offered and the reason why the offer was not accepted, revealing that “the board of General has never received concrete proposals for the sale of Banca Generali “.

Furthermore, it is added, Banca Generali “it is an important asset for the group thanks to its excellent performance and the strategic plan” Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth provides for the organic development of the bank itself as part of the Generali group “.

In fact, in the last year and a half, the indiscretion regarding an offer of Mediobanca for Banca Generali, element that contributed to the decision of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone to present their own list for the renewal of the board.

While, on the advisability of a close on related parties, which is instead necessary according to Francesco Gaetano CaltagironeGenerali specified that “the laws in force procedures ensure the correctness of relations with related parties, including Mediobancaand already foresee stricter rules with respect to the legal requirements, aligning with the best market practices “.

The Lion he also specifies that “as required by current legislation legislation the transactions of an insignificant value and the transactions that are part of the ordinary operations of the group are not subjected to the preventive evaluation of the related parties committee “, also because” the interest of the group in their execution and the application of market conditions“.

In the case of Mediobanca and its subsidiaries, “the operations not subject to prior assessment by the 2021 committee are mainly insurance operations and financial management operations of the assets that fall within the ordinary activities of the Generali group“, relationships which,” regulated at market conditions “, have an insignificant incidence with respect to the size of the Generali group. Finally, regarding the group Caltagironeactivities with related parties in 2021 were “mainly developed through insurance relationships”.

