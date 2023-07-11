Astocks have had a good run for a number of months. The Italian flagship basket FTSE-MIB, with its forty values, is more than a third up on last October, while the Dax is only a little less. But how much breath do the titles still have? “Equities have gone through a good cycle. Now, with interest rates and economic expectations fluctuating, it may be helpful and prudent to lock in some of the gains by selling.”

This is what the CEO of the asset manager under the umbrella of the Italian insurer Generali, Carlo Trabattoni, says in an interview with the FAZ. With his employees, he has no less than 775 billion euros under his management; After all, Generali is the third largest insurer in Europe after Allianz and Axa. Trabattoni’s portfolio is growing strongly: A few days ago, Generali bought the asset manager Conning from the Asian financial holding company Cathay Financial, thereby securing additional funds of 144 billion euros, which mainly come from other insurance companies. Generali is still a long way from the market leader Pimco from the Allianz empire with its 1800 billion dollar assets under management, but not from Axa IM from France with its 842 billion euros.