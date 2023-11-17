Generali, excellent performance in the Non-Life segment (+50%). The group’s net worth grows

The Generali Group archives the first nine months of 2023 with a normalized profit which increases significantly to 2.97 billion euros, compared to 2.29 billion in the same period in 2022 (+29.6%). Net profit rises to 2.82 billion euros, up 94% compared to 1.45 billion in the same period of 2022. Operating income is increasing to 5.1 billion (+16.7%), also thanks to the diversification of profit sources, which includes the contribution of acquisitions. In particular, the operating result of Non-Life segment is growing strongly to 2.155 billion (+50.3%).

The normalized net profit, explains the group, increases mainly due to the improvement in the operating result, which highlights the benefit of diversified sources of profit, and the non-recurring profit relating to the sale of a London real estate complex (for 193 million after taxes). and also reflects the impact of -93 million euros related to Russian fixed income instruments recorded in the first nine months of 2022.

“In the nine months the Generali Group continued to grow profitably, thanks to the strong increase in Operating income And of net profitdespite the greater impact of natural disasters, confirming its resilience in a context that remains complex from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view”. Thus the group cfo of Generali, Christian Boreancomments on the group’s results as of 30 September 2023.

“In line with our strategy – he adds – we continue our commitment to technical excellence in Non-Life segmentwhile in Life segment we will continue to develop the most profitable business lines. Thanks to its diversified business model and solid capital position, Generali is fully in line to successfully achieve all the objectives of the strategy ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’“.

The gross premiums of Generali group grew by 4.7% to 60.461 billion euros, mainly thanks to the strong growth of the Non-Life segment. There Life net inflows stands at -1.194 billion, showing an improvement in the third quarter trend compared to the previous quarters of the year and confirming resilient net flows in the unit-linked and pure risk and health lines: this, explains the group, is consistent with the repositioning strategy of the Life portfolio and also reflects the dynamics observed, in particular in the banking channel, in Italy and France.

The Combined Ratio improved to 94.3% (-3.1 pp), thanks to the benefit of a lower loss ratio, mainly due to a greater effect of discounting, despite the significant impact of natural disasters. The Life operating result stands at 2.786 billion euros (-1.1%), with an improvement in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023. New Business Margin it is growing at 5.74% (+0.04 pp). The operating result of the segment Asset Wealth Management grew to 728 million euros (+3.8%), thanks to the strong contribution of Generali Bank. The operating result of the Holding and other activities segment improved to -216 million (-249 million in the first 9 months of 2022).

The net assets of the group is increasing to 27.2 billion euros (+2.1% compared to FY2022). The Contractual service margin (Csm) is equal to 32.2 billion euros (31 billion FY2022). The Assets Under Management Group totals are equal to 625.3 billion euros (+1.6% compared to FY2022).

Finally, the group confirms a solid capital position, with Solvency Ratio to 224% (221% FY2022). The increase mainly reflects the strong contribution of normalized capital generation, which, together with the overall positive impact from market variances, more than offset the negative impacts deriving from regulatory changes, non-economic variances and capital movements (provision of the dividend for the period, net of the recent issue of subordinated debt).

