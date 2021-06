Generali has opened the books to place the its first sustainable Tier 2 bond of 500 million maturing in 2032 and estimated return in the area Midwsap plus 180 basis points. The expected rating for the bond is Baa3 by Moody’s.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to finance or refinance sustainable projects (as defined by the group framework) new or existing. How bookrunners they act Bnp Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Hsbc, Mediobanca, Santander and UniCredit.