Generali on the attack on Cattolica, the goal remains to complete theiter of acquisition by 2022

The insurance giant of Gae Aulenti square tightens up Catholic, exceeding over 90% of the capital. The Lion from Trieste in fact, it concluded the purchase of 15,604,182 ordinary shares of Catholicequal to approximately 6.834% of the share capital, with a reverse accelerated book-building (Rabb) procedure, aimed exclusively at qualified investors in Italy and foreign institutional investors. General thus rises from 84.475% to 91.308% of the share capital, which reaches 91.506% with own shares. Equita Sim acted as authorized intermediary and sole bookrunner of the transaction.

The consideration for the purchase of the shares is equal to 6.75 euros per share, with a premium on the closing price of the Cattolica ordinary share as at 23 May 2022 equal to approximately 7.7%, for a total outlay of approximately € 105.3 million. The settlement of the transaction will take place on May 26, 2022. Therefore, the delisting of Cattolica and the purchase by Generali of the remaining shares on the market are moving forward.

In the wake of this acceleration Cattolica Assicurazioni it jumped 7% on the stock market and moved close to the price of the announced purchase transaction with which General, already the controlling shareholder with 84.5%, has further strengthened its hold on the capital by aiming at the delisting of the share and the subsequent merger between the companies. The exceeding the 90% threshold sets the conditions for the residual takeover bid to be able to hold the entire capital of Cattolica and proceed with the delisting of the stock from Piazza Affari.

Last March, Il remembers Sole 24 Orethe ceo of General Philippe Donnet he had declared: “We are already managing Cattolica as a subsidiary. We have started the integration, as we will continue with the delisting and the merger but the process requires approvals and time. We will carry out the merger as soon as possible”. The goal of Trieste it remains to complete the entire process by 2022.

