Generali, stable profit in the first nine months: Russia weighs

Generali closes the first nine months of the year with a stable net profit of 2,233 million euros (-0.8%). Without the impact of Russian investments, net profit would have increased to 2,374 million (+ 5.5%). This was announced by the group. Gross premiums are up to 59.8 billion (+ 1.3%), thanks to the development of Non-Life (+ 10.3%), in particular in the non-motor sector; premiums down, however, in Life (-2.9%).

Net Life premiums amounted to € 7.7 billion, driven by unit-linked and pure risk and health lines, in line with the portfolio repositioning strategy. The operating result grew further to 4.8 billion (+ 7.8%), thanks to the positive development of the Life and Non-Life segments. Combined Ratio at 93.3% (+2 percentage points). Well the New Business Margin at 5.42% (+0.68 percentage points). The capital position is also extremely solid, with the Solvency Ratio at 223% (227% compared to the financial year 2021).

“The results for the first nine months reflect the strength of ours Group based on our strategy focused on the most profitable lines of business and diversified sources of income. This allows us to continue to generate value despite the macroeconomic context. ”This is stated by il Group CFO of Generali, Cristiano Borean. “Generali – he underlines – is successfully achieving sustainable growth and is constantly increasing its operating result, in line with the effective implementation of our strategic plan”Lifetime Partner24: Driving Growth‘”.

“Despite an evolving macro-economic scenario – underlines the group – General confirms its commitment to pursue sustainable growth, improve earnings profile and drive innovation in order to achieve a compound annual growth rate in earnings per share over the period 2021-2024 between 6% and 8%, generate net cash flows available at the Parent Company level in the period 2022-2024 above € 8.5 billion and distribute cumulative dividends to shareholders in the period 2022-2024 for an amount between 5.2 and 5.6 billion, with ratchet policy on dividend per share “.

Generali also confirms that “it will continue with the rebalancing of its Life portfolio to further strengthen profitability and with a logic of more efficient capital allocation”. Simplification will continue to be key e innovationwith the introduction of a range of modular product solutions, designed on the specific needs and new needs of the customer, and offered to the market through the most suitable, efficient and modern distribution channels. In the Non-Life, the Group’s objective in the mature insurance markets in which it is present is to maximize profitable growth, especially in the non-motor line, and to continue to strengthen in markets with high growth potential, expanding its presence and offer in the area. Given the current context of rising inflation and the increase in claims management costs, the Group expects further tariff adjustments, in addition to those already undertaken.

In Asset & Wealth Management, the activities of Asset Management identified in the Group’s strategic plan will continue to be implemented, with the aim of expanding the product catalog, in particular on real assets & private assets, and the development of distribution capacity. With reference to Wealth Management, the Banca Generali group will focus on the objectives of dimensional development, profitability and remuneration of the shareholders defined in the strategic plan presented to February. With regard to the investment policy, the Group confirms its approach to an asset allocation aimed at ensuring consistency with the liabilities to policyholders and consolidating current profitability, as well as investments in private and real assets in order to contribute to diversification and to the profitability of wallet.

