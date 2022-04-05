Generali, president Gabriele Galateri di Genola: “I have never perceived positions that were instrumental to the interest of others”

Gabriele Galateri of Genola in an interview with “The print“takes a few pebbles from his shoe and states that” the council of General he felt deeply offended And vilified from the accusations of not having acted correctly, because ‘the majority of the directors worked very well and in the interest of the company. ” Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and that Affaritaliani.it has abundantly told.

The president of the insurance group is calm when he says that “I have never perceived positions that were instrumental to the interests of others”. On this, he would like there to be no doubts, beyond the controversies, the differences that emerged between shareholders, the relative majority shareholder Mediobancaand the shareholders Caltagirone And Of the Old Man. “This is a company that has shown that it can walk with a straight back – he assures -, led by management structures capable of resisting the pressures, capable of deciding with a governance system that, in fact, has worked correctly”.

That’s all. And it’s not cheap. On 29 April he leaves Trieste after 11 years. “These years – recalls Galateri di Genola – have introduced me to an extraordinary sector and company: insurance is resilient, an engine of the economy, capable of meeting people’s real needs”.

General – he continues – has managed to evolve. They have developed three strategic plans, there have been important governance changes and we have arrived at a linear, very simple structure: a board of 13 people, two vice-presidents, an CEO and six internal board committees made up of top-level professionals “. governance has come under heavy criticism: “Having seen its evolution – explains the president – I believe I can express a competent judgment: this governance works, always bearing in mind that there are men behind governance”. No regrets: “A group that presents itself with 74 billion in premiums, 5.8 billion in operating income, 2.8 billion in net income, 227% of Solvency, is a group that has done its duty”, concluded Galateri di Genola. .

