Generali case, Donnet in Parliament. Ira Iv: “Inappropriate”

The case General arrived in Parliament. The senator of the M5s Carla Ruocco has decided to convene in Banks commission the number one of Leo, Philippe Donnet. The initiative – we read on the Truth – did not please the Renzians at all, so much so that Luigi Marattinmember of the Commission even announced the resignation by the supervisory body of the banking world, a clear sign of disappointment towards the choice of Ruocco. “This morning – he writes on Twitter – I submitted my resignation. I was in for some time total disagreement with the management of the commission which, far from investigating the past, was immediately used for other dubious purposes. But the convocation of Donnet has passed every limit“.

“On the eve of the shareholders’ meeting – he vented Marattin and it is reported by the Truth – who will have to elect the new board of directors of a private company, one of the two parts is called to hear detailed information on financial statements, business plans and even to ask for an account internal decisions“. The resignation of Marattin they look like an assist for the government who would not like the spectacle of the challenge on General through the megaphone of the Parliament. A message to the grillini.

Read also:

“Guerra, Cacciari:” The Democratic Party obeys America’s orders ‘immediately’ ”

Ukraine, Massolo: “Peace far away. Biden risked widening the conflict”

Ukrainian war, Prodi’s freedom of judgment and the Pope’s warning of peace

Apple, Putin bombs also on the production of the iPhone SE: down by 20%

Tim disputed between two suitors: Kkr towards the takeover bid, CVC focuses on the enterprise

Lighyear, gay kiss controversy: parents in shock. The non-profit organizations are moving

Will Smith’s slap will remain of the night of the Oscars. VIDEO

BPER Banca, dear energy: € 1 billion allocated for businesses

Intesa Sanpaolo, Pravex colleagues from Ukraine welcomed

Visco, Bank of Italy: “Relevant international cooperation is necessary”