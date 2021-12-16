Generali, Donnet: “Earnings per share will grow by 6-8%”

Philippe Donnet unveils the business plan of General. The CEO has no doubts about the future growth of the group but in its strategy there is more than the profit also there sustainabilityThis is the mix Donnet aims at in the third floor of its management. “Today – explains the CEO to Sole 24 Ore – le General they are in first class, but we want to further grow. THE target previous were achieved building solid foundations, despite the fact that there have been two years of pandemic and there have been no small obstacles to overcome “. Donnet he has no doubts even about the trust in him on the part of the cda. “I am serene and focused on the goal. The rest matters little, I remember that the majority of the non-executive directors have expressed their intention to include me in the list possibly proposed by the outgoing board, indicating me as managing director “.

“Earnings per shareand – continues Donnet al Sole – will grow up to 6-8% in the next three years, dividends will increase by a total of 5.2-5.6 billion compared to 4.5-5 in the previous plan. Overall cash generation will rise by 8.5 billion. “Donnet is also pushing for confirmation of Mario Draghi as president of the Advice. “He made it possible to obtain important results, Italy’s risk has dropped. We hope that his presidency will last as long as possible, he is the right man in the right place”.

