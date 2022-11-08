Banca Generali, Donnet at the Milan Insurance Summit: “All the objectives of the 2021 plan achieved”

The latest semester of General showed “excellent and solid results from the point of view of both profitability and capital sustainability”, demonstrating that “our strategy is working well even in a challenging context”.

The CEO of Generali said at the insurance summit, Philippe Donnet. “We have managed to achieve all the objectives of the plan by 2021 and today we are in line with the plan despite a challenging context”, so “I am confident that we will be able to bring home all our objectives of the plan by 2024”.

On the front of the M&A “I read some interesting things in the newspapers that I didn’t know about”, while “what is true is that we are examining opportunities and we will decide with the Board what to do in the best interest of our shareholders. There is great nervousness and uncertainty in the markets, so we have to be cautious, but that doesn’t mean standing still, ”she added.

“Today, after several months of a scenario that could not be expected, we are in line with the plan, I am confident that we will once again be able to achieve all the objectives of the new business plan because in the end everything works if we are disciplined and focused on daily implementation. of our plan and excellence “. Like this Philippe Donnet, CEO of Generali, interviewed at the Sole 24 Ore Insurance Summit.

“If we continue to sail with the best combined in the sector, the best new business margin of life, the best Solvency ratio, the same proactivity and reactivity onBUT but also the right prudence, I am convinced once again that we will bring home all the objectives in any scenario “, specified the manager, underlining that the perception by the market of Generali is much more positive than seven years ago (when it was been appointed).

“With our competitors it is a race, it is not enough to do well, we must always do better than the others, because the investors’ view of German risk is lower: so we must be better than our peers, for the moment we are doing it” , he summarized Donnet.

Finally, regarding the M&A, “We are working, we are examining opportunities and then we will decide together with the board what needs to be done in the best interest of all members. It is a complicated moment, full of uncertainty, there is great nervousness in the markets and we must be very cautious, which means not being ambitious or standing still ”.

