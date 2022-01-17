Generali, rumors: Patrizia Grieco (Enel and Mps) for the presidency. First examination of the board list tomorrow

The moves continue up General: a few days after the resignation of the vice president of Generali Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone ( read the details here ), also the representative on the Board of Directors of the shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, Romolo Bardin, announced that he will leave the board of the insurance group.

The reason? According to a note released by the group Bardin, managing director of the holding company of Del Vecchio Delfin, justified his decision by referring to operating modes and to some choices of the board and of the committees in which it participates, with particular regard also to the process of formation of the list of the Board of Directors for its renewal.

Romolo Bardin he was a member of the committees for appointments and remuneration, for investments, for strategic transactions, for transactions with related parties. Delfin, owner of 6.618% of Generali, is part of a shareholders’ agreement entered into with some Caltagirone Group company and Crt Foundation, which holds a total of just over 16% of the capital and which faces the first Mediobanca shareholder with 13% of the share capital and 17% of the voting rights.

Generali, Galateri: “Regret, the company has always been transparent”

After the resignation of Romolo Bardin words of regret came from Gabriele Galateri di Genola, president of General: “I regret the decision taken by Bardin. I want to reiterate, also on this occasion, that the company has always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness, in the interest of all stakeholders“.” These principles, which I confirm have always been adhered to in relations with all the directors, continues the note, without exception and on every occasion “.

The resignation of Bardin arrive after last Thursday Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Generali’s second largest shareholder with approximately 8%, has announced his resignation from his offices with a harsh criticism of the board of directors ( Click here to find out more ). The entrepreneur motivated the choice by claiming that he was “clearly” opposed and prevented from making his own “critical contribution and ensuring adequate control”.

In the meantime, work continues for the presentation of a new list and the preparation of a new business plan, which according to sources inside the dossier could be presented in February 2022. While according to some newspapers tomorrow a meeting of the Generali Board is scheduled in which one will be presented first list of over twenty potential candidates.

The battle for control of the insurance group is therefore becoming more and more alive. For the Corriere della Sera in pole position for the presidency would be the name of Patrizia Grieco, already number one ofIt is in the for six years and now a Mps, an expert in corporate governance and a guarantee figure who could coagulate the consensus of shareholders and investors.

