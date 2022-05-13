Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Flavio Cattaneo and Marina Brogi outside the internal committees of the Board of Directors

Yet another fracture in the board of directors of the insurance giant: the three directors elected from the list of Caltagironethe same Francesco Gaetano Caltagironefirst private shareholder with 9.95% of the capital, Flavio Cattaneo And Marina Brogi“They have renounced to be part of the internal committees of the board of directors”, down from six to five, after it was decided not to reconstitute the committee for strategic operations.

In the note issued by the company at the end of the board that appointed the committees, which took place yesterday evening, it is reported that the internal investment committee of Generali’s board of directors has not, at the moment, been established. Is that Brogi, Caltagirone and Cattaneo have given up, to the state, to be part of the 5 internal committees of the new board of directors “requesting the creation of a committee on the preventive examination of transactions with strategic value which, in the proposal presented, would have been examined directly by the plenum of the board of directors”.

READ ALSO: Generali wins Mediobanca list: Donnet remains CEO. Defeated Caltagirone

Consequently, the board charged the nomination and corporate governance committee to prepare a proposal on the subject, in light of the market benchmark. In the five committees launched today, therefore, sit the names chosen from 10 directors from the list of the outgoing board of directors who prevailed at the meeting on 29 April. Only the CEO is missing Philippe Donnet.

READ ALSO: Mediobanca on the eve of the quarterly report: Caltagirone’s plans. EXCLUSIVE

He is chairman of the Control and Risks Committee Luisa Torchiai the other components are Umberto Malesci; Clemente Rebecchini. In Remuneration he is chairman Diva Moriani with Alessia Falsarone, Clara Furse, Lorenzo Pellicioli. In the Appointments and Corporate Governance to preside is Andrea Sironi and the components Furse, Moriani, Torchia. Finally, Antonella Mei-Pochtler is chairman of the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties with Moriani and Torchia. Finally, in the Innovation and Social and Environmental Sustainability Committee the president is Malesci and the components Falsarone e Mei-Pochtler.

