Generali buys Liberty Seguros for 2.3 billion

Generali has reached an agreement with Liberty Mutual for the purchase of Liberty Seguros, a Spanish insurance company operating in Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Generali will thus reach the fourth position in the Spanish non-life market, while consolidating its position in Portugal at number two. The insurance company will also enter Ireland with a market share among the top 10 positions: an opportunity to further expand the Group’s European presence.

The transaction is expected to generate further economies of scale across the Generali Group thanks to cost reductions, IT optimisation, cross-selling of Generali products and also thanks to the track record in integrating businesses. The total price of the transaction is 2.3 billion euros, including all excess capital, subject to customary closing adjustments.

