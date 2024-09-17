Generali, agreement reached for the sale of activities in Türkiye

General sells its assets in Türkiye. The company, in fact, has reached an agreement for the sale of 99.99% of its stake in Generali Sigorta to Kiler Holding (42% of the share), Ekol Girisim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklıgı (9%), Arex Yatırım Holding (48%) and Arex Sigorta (1%). The operation, according to a note, is “fully in line with the strategic plan” which envisages “pursuing sustainable growth and improving the group’s earnings profile, focusing on insurance markets where Generali has a leadership position”.

The contribution of the activities in Turkey to the group’s operating result is defined as “marginal”, as well as the operation will have a “negligible impact” on the Solvency Generali’s ratio. The transaction “should be completed by the first half of 2025 and is subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations from the competent authorities”.