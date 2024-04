Michael Flynn in 2017 when he was still Trump's National Security Advisor | Photo: EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

American General Michael Flynn, who was previously director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency during the Barack Obama administration (2009-2017) and served for 22 days as National Security Advisor during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) , expressed this Sunday (7) his support for billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twiter), who is currently in a direct confrontation against the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, due to questions about censorship and defending freedom of expression.

Flynn, who already had his profile on X suspended while the company was not yet owned by Musk, used the platform to express his willingness to help the businessman in the fight against censorship.

The initiative occurred after the repercussion of documents made available by X himself that reveal attempts by the Brazilian Justice to violate the Marco Civil and the constitutional rights of citizens.

“Elon Musk, considering recent events in Brazil, please let us know how we can help X,” wrote Flynn on his X profile.

Flynn stepped down as Trump's National Security Advisor following the revelation of his conversations with a Russian ambassador about the country's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. He faced legal action over this and was later granted a presidential pardon from Trump, who praised him.

Musk criticized over the weekend the blocking orders against profiles that were imposed by the Brazilian courts on X. Also this weekend, the businessman defied Alexandre de Moraes' orders, saying that he would restore all profiles suspended in the national territory for Judicial decision. He also questioned the minister directly, saying “why do you demand so much censorship in Brazil?”