The commander of the 8th corps of the ground forces of Turkey, General Osman Erbash, who died in the crash of a military helicopter, was involved in the victory of Azerbaijan in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and took part in the test of the Bayraktar TB2 strike-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Writes about it Telegram-WarGonzo channel with reference to the owner of the drone company, Selcuk Bayraktar.

The entrepreneur said that he had been friends with Erbash for over ten years. Together they tested the developments on the combat use of UAVs.

In addition, according to WarGonzo, in Turkey Erbash was considered one of the authors of the strategy that helped Azerbaijan and Turkish military advisers to succeed in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The general’s helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday afternoon, March 4. In addition to Erbash, eight more people died and four were wounded.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.