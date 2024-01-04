Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Ukraine's weapons stocks are probably running out. Russia increases air strikes on Ukraine. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

explosion in Kharkiv : Russia increases air strikes on Ukraine

in : Russia increases air strikes on Ukraine Prisoners return home: Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners

return home: Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from January 4th, 9:00 a.m.: Ukrainian General Serhiy Nayev has warned of an acute shortage of ammunition in his country's air defense system. The ammunition for Ukraine's mobile air defense systems is currently sufficient “to withstand the next violent attacks,” Najew told the news agency AFP during a visit to troops near Kyiv. In the medium and long term, Ukraine “of course needs the help of Western countries to replenish its missile stocks.” “It’s primarily about more ammunition.”

The Ukraine war is about to enter its third year. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS / Alexei Konovalov

Russia increases air strikes on Ukraine

First report from January 4th: Kiev – Russia continues its series of night air strikes on Ukraine. An air alarm was triggered in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Wednesday evening. “An explosion in Kharkiv. The occupiers are striking,” wrote the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubow, on Telegram. There was initially no information on damage or injuries. Russian combat drones also flew over Ukraine for several hours and threatened areas in the south and west.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

On the front in the east and south, fighting continued, although less intense due to an approaching cold front. In its evening report for Wednesday, the Ukrainian General Staff spoke of 47 Russian attack attempts. Thursday marks the 680th day since Russia began its large-scale invasion of the neighboring country.

Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners

After days of numerous Russian air strikes and Ukrainian counterattacks over the New Year, there was also a positive sign: both sides exchanged prisoners again after a break of several months. 230 Ukrainian men and women returned from Russian captivity. 248 Russian prisoners were released to their homeland.

According to the Ukrainian coordination staff, the exchange of prisoners was the largest since the Russian invasion more than 22 months ago. Among the returnees were defenders of the port city of Mariupol and the Snake Island. “We think of all Ukrainians who are in Russian captivity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address. “There was a long pause in the exchange, but there was no pause in negotiations for an exchange.” He was happy that the deadlock had been overcome.

The last time there was an exchange was in July last year. Ukraine has already brought back 2,828 of its citizens from Russian captivity during the war, said Andryi Yusov, spokesman for the HUR military intelligence service. According to Kiev, over 4,000 Ukrainians are still in Russian captivity. (talk to agencies)