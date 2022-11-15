Reserve general Eduardo Villas Bôas came out in defense of the demonstrations being held by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Even if the demands of the militants, who do not recognize the result of the polls, are anti-democratic, the general defends that the acts are against “attacks on democracy”.

In the note, released on his social networks, Villas Bôas says that the people who today are gathered in front of barracks asking for a “federal intervention”, after the victory of Luiz Inácio da Lula (PT), fight for the independence of the powers, the threats to freedom, and due to “doubts about the electoral process”.

According to Villas Bôas, the population has asked the Armed Forces for “help”. The general also criticized the press for trying to “ignore” the demonstrations.

“With incredible persistence, but with an absolutely peaceful spirit, people of all ages, identified with the green and yellow they proudly wear, protest against attacks on democracy, the independence of the Powers, threats to freedom and doubts about the electoral process ”, says the message.

The text also highlights the work of the Armed Forces, praising the inspection carried out by the military in the electoral process – which did not find any evidence of fraud in the dispute -, and the commanders of the Navy, Army and Air Force, who, according to him, demonstrated “attachment to military principles and values, as well as to the constitutional text”.

The commanders signed a joint note in which they defended the guarantee of peaceful demonstrations and condemned “restrictions of rights by public agents” and “excesses committed” in acts across the country.

Villas Bôas was the center of a controversy in 2018, when he posted on Twitter about impunity at a time when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was judging Lula’s habeas corpus request. The publication was interpreted in a threatening tone.