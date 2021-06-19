Died Soviet General Ivan Vertelko, thanks to whom the T-72 tank was adopted. On Saturday, June 19, reports “TVNZ”…

It is noted that the general died in a private boarding house “Academy of Longevity” in Skolkovo near Moscow at the age of 94.

“Ivan Petrovich had an amazing fate, worthy of a whole book, he started writing it in the 90s, when he retired,” the message says.

Ivan Vertelko was born in the village of Strigovo in the Bryansk region. He was 14 years old when the Great Patriotic War began.

At the age of 17, he was drafted into the army, where he went from private to chief of intelligence at the regiment headquarters, after which he headed a tank regiment of the 120th Guards Motorized Rifle Division.

Vertelko was entrusted with deciding the fate of the new T-72 tank. After his approval, the vehicle was put into service, and became the most massive battle tank of the second generation.

For his service, Vertelko received 54 different medals, 8 domestic and 4 foreign orders.