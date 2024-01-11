After the sales success of “The world upside down”, General Roberto Vannacci is about to publish a new book entitled “Strength and courage”. It will be released in March by the publisher Piemme and is presented as a sort of autobiography of the soldier, but it could also prove to be a sort of electoral manifesto in view of the European elections in June: in fact, the rumors that Vannacci is the candidate are becoming more and more insistent with the League.

The news of the book's release is anticipated by the Everyday occurrencewho previewed the presentation of the book created by the publishing house.

“Roberto Vannacci has divided Italy like no one in recent years. His self-published book has sold over 200,000 copies. A success that no one had bet on”, we read in the abstract Piemme. “This time he returns to the bookstore with a different essay, more personal because it tells his story as a faithful servant of the State as a raider general”.

“His story is the story of an unconditional love for his country: Italy”, the presentation continues. The publishing house assures that Vannacci's new book will be “an editorial event, amidst new controversies and curiosities”. Then a sentence that suggests the general's imminent descent into politics: the general, Piemme specifies, “is committed to promotion and will be available for interviews and to participate in television talk shows”.

In recent days the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, guest of Fourth Republic on Rete Quattro, he responded to a question about the possibility of nominating Vannacci: “I would like to, because he is another of the victims of the radical chic left.”

An endorsement to which the general did not close the doors: “I thank you for your thoughts and trust. With a cool head I will evaluate, on the understanding that for the moment I am a soldier,” he replied.

“From an early age I chose to live a unique life different from the others,” Vannacci remarks in his new book. In which – Piemme writes – the soldier “follows the thread of memories, intertwining the past with the present, with an eye always turned to the future. Childhood in Paris, the formative years, the command of extraordinary men in theaters of operation around the world.”

And again, in the presentation we read: “An raider is always unique. He thrives on the satisfaction of belonging to a very small circle. He never gives up and never abandons the challenge; he falls and gets up again, until he reaches the goal. A raider leaves the ranks of the troops.” An image that could say a lot about Vannacci's future.

