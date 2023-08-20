Vannacci case, intervention for Affaritaliani.it by Fabrizio Cicchitto, president of ReL Riformismo e Libertà

Frankly about the affair concerning the general’s book Vannacci and the measures taken against him by the Ministry of Defense and by the army hierarchies, we have great difficulty in assuming a clear-cut position. Let’s start with an assessment of the person. On this terrain nothing is written in advance not even as regards the generals. There are Generals such as the general Marciano Petraus who unite thought and action in the sense that they are expert thinkers of Geo-politics and then consequently operators in the field. Not the case with the general Vannacci who, according to the experiences of the past, is an extraordinary operative in the field of command and also of action.

Not so on a theoretical level. But we must bear in mind that operatives of this level are not formed and are not very easily established, on the contrary, people of this kind can be counted at most on the fingers of one hand.

