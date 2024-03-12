General Roberto Vannacci, accused of racism for the contents of his first book The world in reverserevealed during a radio interview that he had had a relationship with a “colored” girl in the past.

“I had a black, mulatto girlfriend many years ago. We were in Europe, but let's not go into details… she wasn't Italian, but I have nothing against people of different ethnic groups. We had a fling for a month, and then I broke up with her. The reason? I'm quite heavy,” said Vannacci interviewed by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari in the programme A Sheep Daybroadcast on Radio 1.

The general was also accused of homophobia. And when asked if he has ever been courted by a man, he responded like this: “No courted, I have had some advances: someone who winks or comes close to you in the disco”.

“Once, when I was 19, in Turin I courted a woman who I later realized wasn't much of a woman…”, he recalled.

How did he notice? “They told me, he was almost unrecognizable but he was a transsexual. I asked for confirmation and then went back on the courtship.”

During the interview Vannacci also explained that he had not yet resolved his reservations about the possible candidacy in the European elections: “I haven't decided yet”, he said. “I am the master of my life, when I decide I will take three seconds to say it”.

