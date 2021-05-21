The last days of General Trujillo in the Dominican Republic are narrated in the successful novel by Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa. A story that now reaches the theater. Juan Echanove puts himself in the shoes of this tyrant in a plot guided by the characters of Urania Cabral, a successful lawyer who mysteriously left the country as a child. Three decades have passed when he decides to return to visit his dying father, Senator Agustín ‘Cerebrito’ Cabral, a former high-ranking official of the Regime who fell from grace. During that trip, the secret that the protagonist has jealously guarded since her escape will be revealed.

‘The party of the goat’ Day Friday May 21 Place War Theater. In Lorca Hour 20.00 Tickets 15, 18 and 20 euros.

Natalio Grueso is in charge of the adaptation of this novel. Fear is the fundamental element of this theatrical version. It is the feeling that leads all the characters to degrade as human beings. Trujillo is, for Natalio Grueso, a fascinating character because “he ruled the country for more than 30 years with cruelty and megalomania never seen before, but also with an intelligence that made him get rid of all his enemies to stay in power.” A limitless evil that is reminiscent of other figures portrayed in literature, such as Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’.

Lucía Quintana -Urania Cabral-, Eduardo Velasco -Manuel Alfonso-, Gabriel Garbisu -Agustín Cabral-, Eugenio Villota -Johnny Abbes- and David Pinilla -doctor Balaguer- complete the cast of this proposal directed by Carlos Saura who, in one of his Few forays into the theater, he repeats with Natalio Graso, after the staging of ‘The colonel has no one to write to him’, by Gabriel García Márquez.

A montage that bets on a simple plot and some touches of humor, staying true to the rich language of Gabriel García Márquez. Thus the public will be transferred to a time marked by the Cold War and the interventionism of the CIA. On stage, the joy of the Caribbean is recreated, its light, its exuberant vegetation, the rhythms of bachatas and meringues and the endless parties of the international ‘jet’ in the gardens of the Hotel Jaragua. An environment that contrasts with the gloomy darkness of the prison of the Forty, where prisoners suspected of betraying the regime were tortured, while the girl protagonist lived a happy childhood oblivious to what was happening around her.