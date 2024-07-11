Those who condemn others can only do so, purified for the moment. Florestan.

To this day Major General, Diploma of the General Staff, Ricardo Trevilla TrejoI’ve known him since he was Director of Social Communication of the Secretary of National Defensein 2009.

With the for the first time, The Army opened up to society which until then had been limited to bulletins from where it jumped to direct and live communication, which gave a twist to the image of the Armed forces When even the language changed, it spoke to all of us, not to the military.

From there he has held all the positions in that career. He has had commandhas been diplomatic representativehas almost all the decorations and was Deputy Chief of Staff.

He current General Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandovalpromoted him to chief of the Mayor state in March 2021. Since then it has been one of its main operators.

On Tuesday, the General Trevilla Trejo first appeared in the five years and nine months of Lopez Obrador governmentin the security section of the morning palace.

His presence caused a stir at the handover of the SEDENA. The eve, Claudia Sheinbaum had announced that the heads of that department and of Marine I would name them at the end of September, days or hours before the change of government, since both must take office in the first minute of October 1.

But as the classic saying goes, don’t get confused. Trevilla went to the morningrepresenting the general secretary who tested positive for Covid on Monday and who, by regulation and due to his rank, Chief of Staff, is responsible for representing him on security issues that, by law, depend on his position. The general secretary will return tomorrow.

So his appearance in the morning It was not, at all, a sign of succession in the SEDENAnor an elimination. The decision will be solely and exclusively up to Sheinbaum.

But that’s how the election for that position is played out every six years, and what is forgotten every six years.

SCRAPS

1. ANNOUNCEMENT.- Well, not always. Claudia Sheinbaum He revealed last night that today he will only announce one member of his cabinet and not three, as he had said. It is not known who will be in charge of Labor, Culture or Tourism, or the head of the presidency. We will know at 11:00 a.m.

2. REST.- In addition to SEDENA and MarineIMSS remains pending, where it would ratify Zoé Robledo, Pemex, CFE, ISSSTE, CONAGUA, the National Migration Institute, SAT, Segalmex, which must clarify the embezzlement, COFEPRIS, INFONAVIT, Roads and Bridges, the national health institutes, NAFIN, airports, FONATUR, to name a few; and

3. QUALIFIED.- There is still a constitutional resource that would prevent Morena, via overrepresentation, which AMLO has already taken for granted, from reaching a qualified majority in Congress. But it is in the hands of three of the five magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal. They decide the future of the country.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

