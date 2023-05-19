Estadão Contenti

General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes, head of the Planalto Military Command (CMP) during the criminal attacks on January 8 in Brasília, said this Thursday, the 18th, that he had convinced President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to that the operation against the coup leaders would only be carried out the next day, on January 9th. The official said an “unplanned” action could result in a “bloody night”.

Dutra testified this morning to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Anti-democratic Acts, in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF). The general reported the conversation he had with Lula on the night of the 8th.

“He [general Gonçalves Dias, então ministro-chefe do GSI] told me he was with President Lula. I asked him to explain that the operation could not be done without planning. He hung up and called back in less than two minutes and told me, ‘The president is very angry and said he’s coming in.’ I said: ‘General, it’s going to be a problem’”, said Dutra.

Then, Dias passes the phone to Lula. The president allegedly told the then army commander that the coup plotters were criminals and that they should all be arrested. “I said: ‘President, no one has any doubts about that, we are all outraged, they will be arrested.’ He repeated: ‘General, they are criminals, they all have to be arrested’. I said: ‘They will be arrested, but so far we are lamenting property damage. If we go in now, without planning, we could end this night in blood’. President Lula at the same time said: ‘It would be a tragedy’. And he added: general, isolate the square and arrest everyone tomorrow’”, detailed the officer.

According to the general, the scammers were carrying barbecue knives and skewers, and could even die by drowning in the lake. Dutra also claimed that the lack of lighting in the place and the steps made the operation difficult.

Camping

In his speech, Dutra also assured that he never received a court order to dismantle the coup camp in front of the Fourth General of the Army, in Brasília, until January 8.

“No institution that had the responsibility of saying that that camp was illegal did so. On the 15th of November we had a hundred thousand people at the SMU. After that date, we took advantage of the demotivation and were dismantling the camp. If there hadn’t been that regrettable January 8th, the week of the 9th the camp would have ended naturally, with no one hurt. It is important to note that, in other cities in Brazil, where there was a court order to dismantle the camp, it was dismantled. No institution has given a court order to dismantle it,” he said.























