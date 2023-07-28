In a televised speech, the former leader of the presidential guard in Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, announced that he will lead the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CLSP) after the coup against the democratic president Mohamed Bazoum. French President Emmanuel Macron called the uprising “illegitimate” and “dangerous.”

Two years after Mohamed Bazoum was elected president, the first democratic transition in the history of Niger is over. General Abdourahamane Tchiani announced in a television conference that he will lead the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CLSP), the military transition junta.

After 12 years at the head of the presidential guard and, after great differences with Bazoum, Tchiani justified the military coup by the “deterioration of the security situation.” He also criticized the ousted government’s lack of cooperation with the military juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso to fight the jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region.

Even after Bazoum’s election as the first elected president at the polls in 2021, the jihadists, who took root in neighboring Mali in 2012, have gained more ground, spiraling violence that leaves thousands dead and more than 6 million displaced throughout the Sahel.

This still video grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN – Télé Sahel on July 26, 2023 shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), speaking during a televised statement. Soldiers claimed to have overthrown the government of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023, in a statement read on national television, after a day in which the leader was detained at his official residence. © AFP

Niger is a key ally of Western countries against Islamist insurgencies in West Africa and a number of foreign troops, including French and American, are based there.

And, although Tchiani did not name France, Niger’s main partner in the area, at any time during his speech, the general assured that “all international commitments signed by the Republic of Niger and human rights” will be respected and asked his partners give “all the necessary support”.

Macron reproached an “illegitimate” and “deeply dangerous” coup

From Papua New Guinea, in Oceania, French President Emmanuel Macron forcefully rejected the military uprising in Niamey: “This coup is perfectly illegitimate and deeply dangerous for Nigeriens, for Niger and for the entire region,” he said.

In his statement, the French head of state assured that the only legitimate leader of Niger is President Mohamed Bazoum and asked for the release of the ousted president, who is being held in the presidential palace by what was once his own guard and with whom he has been speaking in recent days.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum upon his arrival for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, amid the Global New Financial Deal Summit in Paris, June 23, 2023. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

Likewise, Macron requested the restoration of constitutional order and claimed to have discussed the crisis with the presidents of Nigeria and Benin. “We support regional organizations, in particular the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in mediation or conviction decisions and sanctions regarding the coup plotters,” he said.

In addition, the French president stated that he was prepared to endorse sanctions against the perpetrators of this “dangerous” coup in Niger.

The possible loss of a key partner for the West

Last Wednesday, July 26, the presidential guard formed the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CLSP), announced the removal of the president, the suspension of institutions, the closure of borders and a night curfew.

On Thursday, the chief of the General Staff, General Abdou Sidikou Issa, announced that they supported the decision of the coup leaders. And on the same day, in the streets of Niamey there were marches in favor of the coup. One of a more violent nature, with the looting and destruction of the headquarters of the president’s political party, in addition to the burning of cars. And another, more peaceful, with multiple Russian flags and songs in support of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, with a presence in neighboring countries.

“We are tired of being the target of men in the bush. Down with the French. Now we are going to collaborate with Russia,” protester Omar Issaka told the AP agency.

Supporters of the mutinous soldiers hold a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27, 2023. AP – Sam Mednick

The reference to the men of the bush refers to Al-Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State, with a presence mainly in the west of the country, bordering Mali and Burkina Faso.

The former, after breaking with France, has the collaboration of the Wagner mercenary group, while the latter, after having also expelled the French Army, armed its civilian population and could soon turn to the Russian paramilitaries. With that of Niger, the Sahel region would have 3 coup juntas, in addition to the military in power in Mauritania and Chad.

This Friday, July 28, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group, hailed the coup as a “liberation” from Western colonizers. However, Foreign Minister in Moscow Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that constitutional order must be restored.

Despite the fact that the security issue has been important, Abdourahmane Idrissa, a researcher on Niger at the Center for African Studies in Leiden, in the Netherlands, and a specialist in political and security issues in the Sahel, told France 24 that the president Bazoum tried to remove General Tchiani, leader of his guard, to distance himself from military power, so there would also be a political component to the coup.

Rejection of Niger’s partners

ECOWAS announced that it will hold an emergency summit on Niger in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday. Earlier this week, ECOWAS had announced that it would send the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, as a mediator. However, the Benin head of state has not yet arrived in Niger and the mutineers, after the coup, urged “external partners” not to interfere.







02:14

For its part, from the West, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) called for the immediate restoration of fundamental human rights and the protection of civilians, while the head of European Union (EU) diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reiterated his request for release Bazoum.

“I spoke again tonight with President Mohamed Bazoum. The EU reiterates its call for the immediate release of the president, whose security, physical integrity and freedom of movement must be guaranteed,” the Spanish politician wrote on the X social network, known until recently like Twitter.

Niger, a strategic country in the Sahel

France has more than 1,500 soldiers in Niger, in addition to troops expelled from Operation Barkhane in Mali and Burkina Faso. For its part, the United States has 1,000 soldiers on Nigerian soil.

But beyond the war efforts, there are also economic ones: Washington, in 2021, claimed to have provided more than 500 million dollars in military assistance, while the European Union contributed 30 million dollars that same year.

However, in addition to economic investments in military matters, ‘Le Monde’, the main French daily, in its editorial, has highlighted that the crisis has also been accompanied by a lack of social investment: “The fall of President Bazoum should be used by Westerners to reflect on the reasons for the successive failures in the region. Its priority, given to security without sufficiently taking into account the standard of living of the affected populations, has shown its limits”.

In this file photo taken on November 11, 2019, a French Army armored personnel carrier (APC) patrols a rural area during Operation Bourgou IV in northern Burkina Faso, along the border with Mali. and Niger. France has received a request from junta-ruled Burkina Faso to withdraw its troops from the Sahel country and will do so within a month, the Foreign Ministry said on January 25, 2023. © AFP/Michele Cattani

For more than 10 years, Niger has been a strategic country for the West in the fight against jihadism, a brake on sub-Saharan migration and also an exporter of uranium, representing 10% for French nuclear power plants.

Mohamed Bazoum was elected president in 2021. Before his proclamation, he had already suffered a frustrated coup attempt, in a country that, since its independence in 1960, has experienced another 4 successful military uprisings.

With AP, Reuters and EFE