General Surovikin arrived in Algeria with a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defense

The former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone, Sergei Surovikin, showed up in Africa. Photos of him were published on the Algerian Abd al-Hamid Ben Badis mosque page on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

It is noted that Surovikin is in Algeria as part of the delegation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. “A high-ranking Russian delegation visited the Great Mosque, the guests were received by the imam,” the publication says. No other details about the trip were provided.

Earlier, blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov published a photo with the military leader and announced Surovikin’s departure abroad, without specifying his location. The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel later reported that the photo was taken in Algeria – the general was photographed during a meeting with the military leadership of the republic.

Deputy Chairman of the Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin, when asked by Lenta.ru about the whereabouts of the general, replied that he did not know about it.