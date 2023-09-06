Deputy Zavarzin said that Surovikin was found a “good” position “in the CIS”

Army General Sergei Surovikin, whose name on September 6, 2023 disappeared from the list of commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces on the website of the Ministry of Defense, was found a “good” position “in the CIS”. This was told by a member of the Defense Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, retired Colonel-General Viktor Zavarzin.

Surovikin has not appeared in the public field since June 24, after a video message from the general to the fighters of the Wagner private military company (PMC) was published. In this video, Surovikin urged the Wagnerites to stop.

Him [теперь] another position, it is not bad, in the CIS or whatever it is called correctly. But let’s wait and see, that’s not the point. The man was in the war, now he is resting, probably, he will be on vacation for some time. Wait and see. Nothing bad happens there. Victor ZavarzinDeputy of the State Duma

According to the deputy, instead of Surovikin, the Chief of Staff is now in charge of the Military Space Forces.

Earlier, the first fresh photo of Surovikin walking with his wife appeared on the network.

On September 4, a picture of Sergei Surovikin and his wife was published by the Bloody Lady Telegram channel, owned by journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

“General Sergei Surovikin left. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Today’s photo, ”the author of the post signed the photo.

After the disappearance of Surovikin, there were rumors that he was in custody.

After the rebellion of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, rumors appeared on the net and in the media that Surovikin allegedly could have known about his training. It was also reported about the resignation, in which, presumably, the general could be sent after that. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov did not comment on these data, and the Ministry of Defense also did not receive official information about the status of the “General of Armageddon.”

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Surovikin’s daughter, a few days after the mutiny, refuted the information about her father’s arrest, emphasizing that no one had arrested the general and that everything was fine with him. The Public Monitoring Commission also reported that Surovikin was not at that moment in Lefortovo or other pre-trial detention centers.

On the night when the rebellion began, Surovikin appealed to the PMC fighters with an appeal to stop and obey the leadership of the state. In a video posted online, the general was holding a weapon. Together with him, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev turned to the Wagnerites.

Related materials:

“General Armageddon” headed the Russian Aerospace Forces and for a long time was the commander of the NWO forces

Sergey Surovikin was born on October 11, 1966 in Novosibirsk. In 1987, he graduated with a gold medal from the Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command School, then, in 1995, he graduated with honors from the command department of the Frunze Military Academy, and in 2002, again with honors, from the Military Academy of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces. He went from the commander of a motorized rifle platoon to the commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, which he headed from 2017 until recently.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS

Surovikin participated in the events of August 19-22, 1991 in Moscow, when the putsch took place in the USSR. In 1991, he was appointed chief of staff and acting battalion commander of the 2nd Tamanskaya Guards Motorized Rifle Division, which, during the days of the State Emergency Committee’s speech, was involved in maintaining the state of emergency in the capital, introduced by the committee. On the night of August 21, a motorized infantry battalion on an infantry fighting vehicle under the command of Surovikin tried to break through the barricades at the intersection of the Garden Ring and Novy Arbat, shooting occurred. After that, Captain Surovikin spent several months in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center.

Since March 2017, Surovikin has led the Russian grouping of troops in Syria. During this campaign, he earned the nickname “General Armageddon”. In the same 2017, Surovikin was awarded the Hero of Russia medal.

During the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine from October 8, 2022 to January 11, 2023, he headed the Joint Group of Russian Forces. After that, he was transferred to the post of deputy commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.