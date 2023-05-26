Transport, nursery schools, schools, hospitals, public and private offices at risk today 26 May 2023, due to the general strike called for the whole day throughout Italy, with the exception of the areas of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood, by the Union basic trade union (USB).

The unions are asking for “wage increases of 300 euros which guarantee the recovery of purchasing power in the face of the sharp increase in prices and the losses accumulated over the last contractual rounds” and “a new indexation of wages to the real increase in the cost of life”.

WARRANTY BANDS FOR BUS, METRO AND TRAM

Milan – ATM lines: The service of the surface and underground lines will be guaranteed until 8.45 am and from 3 to 6 pm. Autoguidovie lines: The journeys of lines 201, 220, 222, 230, 328, 423, 431, 433 will be guaranteed by 5:30am to 8:29am and 3pm to 5:59pm. Como-Brunate funicular: The funicular service will be guaranteed until 8:30 and between 16:30 and 19:30.

Turin – URBAN-SUUBURBAN, UNDERGROUND, CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTERS: from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 12.00 to 15.00; SUBURBAN service, RAILWAY service sfmA – Airport-Ceres: from the beginning of the service at 8.00 and from 14.30 to 17.30. Between 15.00 and 18.00 the runs of the SF2 bus line between Venaria and Turin and vice versa may not be guaranteed. RAILWAY service sfm1 – Rivarolo-Chieri: from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00. The completion of the departing journeys within the guaranteed service slots will be ensured.

Florence – The bus strike of 26 May, as explained by Autolinee Toscane, will not only affect Florence but also the provinces of Pisa, Livorno, Lucca and Massa Carrara. In all areas it will have the following time slots: the drivers will cross their arms from 00.01 to 4.14, from 8.15 to 12.29 and from 14.30 to the end of the service. The guarantee bands will therefore be between 4.15 and 8.14 and between 12.30 and 14.29.

Rome – In Rome, the transport strike should not cause the blockage of buses, metro, trams and railways. “Regular service on the Atac, Roma Tpl and Cotral lines”, informs Roma Servizi per la Mobilità.

Naples – Surface lines: (tram, bus, trolleybus) the service is guaranteed from 5:30 to 8:30 and from 17:00 to 20:00. The last departures are made 30 minutes before the start of the strike and resume about 30 minutes after the end of the strike. Metro Line 1: first morning run from Piscinola at 06:30 and from Garibaldi at 07:10. In case of membership, last morning ride from Piscinola at 09:10 and from Garibaldi at 09:10. The service resumes with the first afternoon run from Piscinola at 17:03 and from Garibaldi at 17:43. The last evening ride is guaranteed from Piscinola at 19:34 and from Garibaldi at 19:34. Funiculars: Mergellina, Centrale and Montesanto last morning service guaranteed at 09.20. The service resumes with the first afternoon run at 17.00. Last evening ride at 7.50pm. Chiaia plant closed. Active NC shuttle service (follows bus warranty bands).

TRAINS, REGULAR CIRCULATION FOR ARROWS AND INTERCITY

For trains, cancellations and delays are possible between 9 and 17 today on the occasion of the national stop of the staff of the FS Group. Even if – lets know Trenitalia – no changes are foreseen for Frecce and Intercity. However, changes to the regional train schedule are possible. Information on connections and services can also be consulted through the Trenitalia app, the Infomobility section of the trenitalia.com website, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, the free toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at the ticket offices and assistance offices of the railway stations, the self-service shops and the affiliated travel agencies.

Even the trains of Italian may be affected by the strike, which is why the company has published a list of guaranteed ones.

“it represents an important step for the recovery of the claims of workers in Italy within a war economy, both the one in Ukraine and the one unleashed by the Meloni government against the poorest and weakest sections”.

THE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST

For salary increases of 300 euros which guarantee the recovery of purchasing power in the face of the sharp increase in prices and the losses accumulated during the last contractual rounds. For a new indexation of wages to the real increase in the cost of living. Against the new procurement code, intended to liberalize the entire system with dramatic consequences on safety and with very serious effects in terms of precariousness, blackmail and widespread illegality in the workplace. Against the so-called Cutro decree which will bring thousands of migrant workers back into hiding, forcing them into a condition of absolute slavery. Against the project of differentiated autonomy and further increase in territorial and social disparities. Against the fiscal delegation intended to reduce the progressivity of the system and further widen social inequalities. For the abolition of VAT on basic necessities and the tax levy on financial income and large estates. For a ceiling on the prices of basic necessities. For the tax relief of pensions in line with other European countries and minimum pensions at 1,000 (one thousand) euros. For a million jobs in the Public Administration, the stabilization of all precarious workers, the scrolling of the rankings of the competitions already completed. In defense of the Citizenship Income and for the overcoming of all the conditionalities that have so far restricted its scope of applicability. For a minimum wage law of at least 10 euros per hour on minimum wages. For the reduction of working hours to 32 hours for equal wages. For the right to free and accessible public services, school education, health care and public transport. For housing rights. For the protection of health and safety in the workplace and the introduction of the crime of homicide at work. Against the subjection of educational institutions to the interests of private companies and the PCTO (Path for Soft Skills and Orientation). For the defense of the right to strike. Against the involvement of our country in the war in Ukraine, the sending of weapons and resources to theaters of war.