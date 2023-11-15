“We need to balance the right to strike which no one can question citizens’ rights to access essential public services. The CISL has always observed the utmost respect for the content of these legislative provisions”. The leader of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, said this, speaking on Tg1.

“The CISL is in full mobilization, we have planned a large national demonstration on Saturday 25 November in Rome, in Piazza Santi Apostoli, we consider the general strike to be wrong at this stage because – explains Sbarra – creates inconvenience for Italiansbecause it places further sacrifices on the shoulders of workers and because it risks transferring social tensions into companies over problems that do not concern the responsibility of the business world”.