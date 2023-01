How did you feel about the content of this article?

French transport systems, involving trains, metro lines and flights, and other sectors will be affected by the series of strikes led by the country’s eight main unions this Thursday (19). The aim is to stop raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, a change proposed by the French government since it took office in 2017.

In addition to skipping the minimum age, the proposal provides for the requirement of a minimum of 43 years of contribution to be entitled to a full pension from 2027.

President Emmanuel Macron argues that the measure is necessary to rehabilitate public accounts and have resources to invest in other priorities.

“We haven’t seen such a mobilization for years,” the secretary general of the Força Operária union, Frédéric Souillot, told French radio RFI. Also interviewed by Rádio Sud this Thursday morning, Souillot did not hesitate to call for the “blockade of the economy” to make the government back down on the pension reform. “The blockade of the economy will be done by the strike”, he declared.

“The right to strike is a freedom that we guarantee, on the other hand, we don’t want blockages,” said the Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, to the local channel LCI. “I count on the responsibility of the unions, many of them want to demonstrate without falling into an impasse and the desire to harm all French people”, he reinforced.