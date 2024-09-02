ANDThe Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas “executed” the six hostages found in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip at the weekend with a shot “in the back of the head”Israeli Prime Minister said on Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“These assassins executed six of our hostages with a shot to the back of the head,” he said during a press conference.

The Israeli Health Ministry said Sunday that the hostages were killed by gunshot wounds at close range.

The death of the hostages, announced on Sunday by the Israeli authorities, triggered a wave of indignation towards the government.accused of not having done enough to reach an agreement that would have freed them.

Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv for a second day on Monday to increase pressure on Netanyahu’s government.

At a press conference, the Israeli leader asked the families of the six hostages for “forgiveness” for “not having brought them back alive.”

He also urged the international community to increase pressure on Hamas to end the war triggered by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s attack in southern Israel on October 7.

“We say yes and they say no all the time, but they also killed those people and now we need maximum pressure on Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “Hamas must make concessions,” he insisted.

The Israeli prime minister also stressed that Israeli forces must maintain control of the Philadelphia corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza.

The maintenance of Israeli troops in this corridor has become the main sticking point in the negotiations, which are being pushed by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area.