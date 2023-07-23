General strike in the autumn. Thus from Brescia, during an initiative by Fiom Lombardia, the CGIL leader Maurizio Landini explains the decision adopted in recent days by the General Assembly. “I ask the government that you start arguing with the union, which it’s not doing. There are a number of mock tables. We will also take to the streets for this “, he said, on the microphones of Tg3 Lombardia. A strike, he reiterates, “against the budget law: we will hold an extraordinary consultation among workers in September and not only to ask whether to mobilize and to understand how we want to do it “.