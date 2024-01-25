General strike in Argentina: Milei's baptism of fire

KJavier Milei has been in office for two months and the new Argentine president has already had to endure the first general strike on himself and his country. On Wednesday, numerous unions, led by the powerful trade union federation CGT, called for a 12-hour strike and demonstrations in various cities. Various sectors responded to the call, from truck drivers and public transport workers to gas stations and banks. Hundreds of flights were canceled. In the capital Buenos Aires, tens of thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against austerity measures and the new government's planned reforms. The police put the number of participants at around 100,000. The organizers spoke of 600,000.

Never before had an Argentine president been confronted with this union struggle so early in his term in office. That didn't come as a surprise. Shortly after taking office, the ultra-liberal president took a series of measures to rehabilitate the deeply deficit state budget and get the ailing economy back on track, which is suffering from annual inflation of over 200 percent and crippling debt. As a first step, Milei has made cuts, including subsidies for energy and local transport, which also affect employees. He then issued an emergency decree to deregulate the economy. It also provides for a relaxation of labor laws.

Anything other than a reaction from the unions would have been astonishing. They are well organized and financed in Argentina. With Milei's election victory they have found themselves in the opposition, as they are largely controlled by the Peronists. Significantly, there had not been a single general strike in the last four years under President Fernández, during which Argentina sank deeper into crisis and inflation ate up workers' salaries every month. Now the unions have an enemy in the presidential palace again, and one who wants to make their lives more difficult. “The first cut this government is making is on workers,” said Pablo Moyano, head of the powerful truck drivers union and one of the leaders of the CGT, at the demonstration in Buenos Aires. The reforms aimed to take away workers' rights.

Milei is pushing for less and less government and regulation

The unions successfully took legal action against the emergency decree. Parts of the decree were temporarily stopped by the courts. At the same time, discussions are underway in Congress about a huge package of laws that also aims at less government and less regulation. However, the responsible committee in parliament was not deterred by the strike. While there were demonstrations against the legislative package on the streets, he approved the package on Wednesday in a first step. Despite numerous admissions from the government, it is encountering resistance from the powerful Peronist opposition bloc. Union leader Moyano warned: Anyone who is a Peronist should not agree to the law.







Another statement by Moyano caused the greatest stir. Addressing Economy Minister Luis Caputo, the union boss said that workers would throw Caputo into the river if he continued with these measures. Caputo's lawyer is said to have already filed a complaint against Moyano for incitement to violence. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich also struck a combative tone. “There is no strike that stops us, there is no threat that intimidates us,” she wrote on Platform X, describing political opponents as “poverty managers” and “corrupt politicians who defend all their privileges and resist change , whom society has democratically elected.”

There was a sense of triumph between the lines in the government officials' statements. The strike may have caused economic damage to Argentina estimated at $1.5 billion. However, the government can now happily blame this on its political opponents. Milei's strategy is to separate the union leadership from the majority of Argentines who want to work in the eyes of the government and have a quiet day. In fact, many Argentines went to work normally and did not take to the streets, even in Buenos Aires. In other regions of the country, the strike was even less noticeable. Even the markets showed no reaction. The recovery of Argentine securities continued and the parallel rate of the dollar remained unchanged. Since the demonstration was calm and there were no clashes, the government can also praise itself for its security strategy, which many critics classify as repressive.

What is certain is that this first general strike did not throw Milei off course. The unions simply did their duty on Wednesday. However, Argentina was not paralyzed. What is also certain is that this was not the last gen