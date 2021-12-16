Black Thursday for it strike called for today, December 16, by CGIL and UIL against the maneuver economic considered unsatisfactory. For 8 hours, while respecting the guarantee ranges, some important services are at risk, from transport – with spotlights on trains, between timetables and guaranteed convoys – to banks, while the Healthcare, Post Office and School sectors will remain outside the protest. “Together for justice”, the slogan of the protest that will be accompanied by the national demonstration to be held in Rome at the same time as other Italian cities such as Milan, Bari, Cagliari and Palermo.

The workers will cross their arms against a budget law which, according to the protest, does not reduce social inequalities and effectively redelivers, to the post Covid economic restart, the same country as before the epidemic, with the same problems, the same unbalanced development , the same precarious occupation, the same unbalanced redistribution of wealth.

Especially the tax reform on which the government, CGIL and UIL accuse, wanted to close a game by favoring medium-high incomes and conceding too little to low ones. “We ask for a strike and take to the streets because all together we need to fight an unprecedented wage and social pandemic. The lives and conditions of the people have clearly worsened and therefore the government’s measures must be changed”, repeated the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landini which looks to a new development model with which “to change the face of this country” with “more social justice, more economic justice, and quality work that returns to the center of politics”.

The strike comes 7 years after the last showdown by CGIL and UIL, which again breaks a union unity won after years of tensions and conflicts. And it’s the CISL of Luigi Sbarra that took off from the decision, to harsh criticism, numbers in hand, the choice. “We can say without shame that we have a budget law with an expansive, cohesive profile, which gives strong redistribution responses to weak groups and low and medium-low incomes. We have achieved important results, I value them and capitalize them because they were the fruit of our struggles and the seriousness of the government to dialogue with the social partners “, he said, listing one by one the results obtained since the beginning of the negotiations.

“On the tax side, the government’s initial setting provided for a 6 billion euro loan for the reform, 3 on Irpef and 3 on Irap. We asked to do more and the executive posted 8 billion but divided into 5 for Irpef. and 3 for the IRAP cut. Finally, to date, however, we have obtained another important result: 7 billion on Irpef and 1 on Irap with a spread that sees 85% tax relief for those who earn less than 50 thousand euros. Not only that. We also bring home a result that was not foreseen by the agreement in the control room: 1.5 billion in deduction for employees under 35 thousand euros and an increase in the no tax area for pensioners 8,500 euros in addition to having achieved full indexation of pensions in 2022 “, concluded Sbarra, also recalling the increase from 3 to 5.5 billion in the loan on the reform of social safety nets and 350 million for the extension of the Covid fund.

Saturday, December 18, it will be up to the CISL to take to the streets but for the opposite reasons, explains the union, even if Landini ironically observes that if “he takes to the streets it means that he is convinced that the game is not over”. From next Monday, however, the games will be reset: Prime Minister Draghi has summoned CGIL CISL and UIL on pensions. A table to re-discuss the Fornero law to which the unions will arrive by sharing a unitary platform for flexible retirement. A unity that at the moment would seem to be close to everyone but what a force it will have to find a synthesis.

Now, however, eyes focused on the maneuver in the Senate where time is running out: the government is preparing to play and close the game most likely this weekend. In fact, the presentation of a package of amendments is expected for the weekend to absorb the requests for changes by the majority. On 21 December the maneuver will therefore be in the courtroom at Palazzo Madama while it will arrive in the Chamber only after Christmas.