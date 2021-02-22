Crowds in Yangon (Rangoon), Mandalay, Naypyidaw, Inle Lake, and pretty much all over Myanmar, the official name for ancient Burma. A human river floods this country to fight for your young democracy, threatened by the coup that the Army gave on February 1 against the Government of the Nobel Peace Prize Aung San Suu Kyi.

After the weekend crackdown, which was charged at least two lives and dozens of injured, millions of people took to the main cities this Monday to join a new day of general strike. Called the ‘Revolution of the Five Twos (22222)’ for being held on February 22, it recalls the Uprising of the ‘Four Eights (8888)’ of August 8, 1988 against the military dictatorship of that time, which ended in a bloodbath a month later.

But not even such a tragic memory daunted the protesters, who continued to challenge the soldiers led by General Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s new “strong man”. According to the newspaper ‘The Irrawaddy’, the general strike was called by 25 organizations of all kinds, from parties to student and agrarian unions passing through religious and intellectual groups, and it has been the largest mobilization since the coup. “Today’s protests – for this Monday – are much bigger than before, with more roads and highways cut off and shops closed everywhere. Nobody has gone to work, “explained Thompson Chau, a journalist from the local Frontier media to the BBC.

As shown by social networks on the internet, that was cut During the night and part of the morning on Monday, the crowd took to the streets despite the repression that the Army carried out over the weekend. On Saturday, two people were shot dead by riot police in Mandalay, the second city.

“From water cannons to rubber balls and tear gas and now troops shooting peaceful protesters. This madness must end!“Demanded the UN special rapporteur for the country, Tom Andrews, who warned the security forces that” the actions are being recorded and you will be held accountable.

On this occasion, the military knows that if their coup fails, they will be severely punished and will stay without political power and economic that they had conserved after the arrival of democracy. Except for China, the coup plotters have a good part of the international community, led by the West, against it.