Between the Guarantor, the government and the unions there is now a wall against a wall over the general strike proclaimed by CGIL and UIL for November 17th next to protest against the 2024 Budget.

Not even the additional investigation conducted by the Authority, which met with the unions, served to completely resolve the issue. In fact, the Guarantor has reiterated what has already been said in recent days: the 24-hour stop (8 hours per shift) to which workers throughout Italy will be called from local public transport to rail transport, as well as environmental hygiene and public employment, “it does not meet the requirements of a general strike and therefore cannot derogate in any way from the rules on public services”.

The position of CGIL and UIL

On the evening of Monday 13 November, CGIL and UIL clarified that air transport will not strike while the abstention for the Fire Brigade will be concentrated between 9.00 and 13.00.

The trade union confederations, we read in the letter, “having taken note of Enac’s failure to communicate the flights and minimum services to be guaranteed, in the absence of which there would be risks for the striking workers, declare to exempt from the national general strike of 17 November 2023, the entire air transport sector, flight staff, ground staff (managers, handlers, catering, contracted airport private security services), Enav staff and to concentrate the abstention for the Fire Brigade in time frame 9.00-13.00”.

For the rest, the unions confirm “proclamation of the general strike and its modalities for the day of November 17th”. From local transport to public employment, the no is total; no step back, no second thoughts. “We do not agree with the decision taken by the Guarantee Commission. It is only an interpretation that actually calls into question the effective exercise of the right to strike, enshrined in the Constitution for all workers”.

A stalemate between the parties which brings closer the precept threatened in recent days by the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini: the alternative in fact would be for the Guarantor to initiate an evaluation procedure for the development of ad hoc sanctions towards the unions which did not comply with the recall, which however would arrive abundantly after the general strike.

And it is Salvini himself, in the late afternoon, who addressed an appeal to CGIL and UIL “for common sense and respect for the rules”. “A minority of members of some trade unions cannot damage an entire country”, he explains while the League shortly after refutes the accusations: “Some left-wing trade unionists on Friday would like to leave 20 million Italians stranded, by skipping medical visits, work appointments , school hours. We will not allow it, citizens cannot be blocked and damaged by the whim of some trade unionist who wants to take a long weekend”, we read in a note.

But the CGIL leader Maurizio Landini goes straight on his way: “We confirm the general strike of the 17th because it is time to change the wrong economic and social policies of this government which is making only employees and pensioners pay”, he replies by asking Salvini “respect for those workers who lose money for improve the country”.

And he submits a long list of shortcomings to the minister and the League: “They’re just trying not to talk about the things they didn’t do. They had to change pensions, and they made them worse, they should have increased wages and instead they’re decreasing, they had to face the ‘evasion and instead they make amnesties, they should have taxed the extra profits and instead nothing. It’s clear that they are trying to talk about something else and not the weaknesses and inability they are demonstrating”, he attacks again.

The words coming from the Uil leader, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, are also harsh: “We have no intention of respecting the invitation of the guarantee commission, because it seems to us to be a government guarantee commission”, he says, recognizing “a singular coincidence” between what the Guarantor says and what Salvini says”, he comments reiterating times and places of the general strike scheduled for November 17th.

And if the CISL leader, Luigi Sbarra, who does not want to hear about a general strike and for this reason is at odds with his cousin unions, recalls how “in Italy the rules on strikes are very clear to guarantee both the union and the citizens” inviting for this reason the unions “cut the controversies”, it is the consumers of Assoutenti who instead openly take sides for a possible injunction of those workers who join the general strike.

“We do not understand why an important confederal union like Uil, which previously boasted the title of ‘citizens’ union’ and now ‘people’s union’, compares itself to corporate organizations accustomed to trampling on users’ rights”, he explains in a note. However, only on Tuesday will CGIL and UIL send their response to the Guarantor on the strikes.

Salvini: “If they don’t respect the rules, I will impose time limitations”

On Monday evening, Matteo Salvini intervenes again. The guarantor’s decision on strikes “is a fair, common sense decision that respects the law. And I’m sorry that some union leaders, in order to wage a party battle, announce failure to respect the law. The right to strike is sacrosanct, but the right to strike is equally sacrosanct right to mobility, to work, to health, to study of 20 million Italians who risk being left on foot and locked in their homes on Friday”, says the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure on Tg1.

“Honors and burdens of a minister who has the right to guarantee transport and mobility for all Italians. So if they do not respect the rules, what the Commission asks for and what the law provides, I will directly impose time limitations. Furthermore, a strike which also in this case falls on a Friday, as coincidentally 90% of strikes are called on Mondays, Fridays or on the eve of holidays. It doesn’t seem respectful to the workers,” he adds.