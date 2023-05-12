General state of the birth rate, in 2070 the over 90s will be 2.2 million

The birth rate and hospitality “should never be opposed because they are two sides of the same coin, they reveal to us how much happiness there is in society”. This was said by Pope Francis at the “General States of the birth rate” underway in Rome, at the Auditorium della Conciliazione. The pontiff opened the second day of the demonstration focused on the demographic crisis and the possible repercussions. It is organized by Gigi De Palo, organizer of the first Family Day, currently president of the “Foundation for the birth rate”. According to pope Bergoglio, it is the younger generations “in this context of uncertainty and fragility” who experience more than anyone “a feeling of precariousness, so that tomorrow seems like a mountain that is impossible to climb”. “Difficulty finding stable work, difficulty keeping it, prohibitively expensive housing, skyrocketing rents and insufficient wages are real problems,” Francis said. “These are problems that challenge politics, because it is there for all to see that the free market, without the indispensable corrective measures, becomes wild and produces ever more serious situations and inequalities”.

Giorgia Meloni was also present, who claimed her government’s commitment to the birth rate. “We want a nation in which it is not scandalous to say that, beyond legitimate personal choices, we are all born of a man and a woman, that motherhood is not for sale, that wombs are not rented and children are not chosen as if they were over-the-counter products,” said the Prime Minister

Among the 42 guests (of which, Il Manifesto recalls, only 9 are women) there is also the former president of Istat Gian Carlo Blangiardo, who yesterday raised the alarm for the expected trend in the coming decades. Estimates see 2.2 million over 90s by 2070, compared to 800,000 today, of which 145,000 will be over 100. “To these gentlemen here, we must guarantee a quality of life. Let’s take this into account because there will be enormous health care costs to give a quality of life to such an aged population”, warned Blangiardo. The latest data available, those relating to 2022, in which they were recorded, are also worrying 719,000 deaths compared to 393,000 births (1.24 per woman), for a decrease of 1.5 million people compared to the population in 2014. The goal would be to reach 500,000 births a year by 2030 ( 1.6 per woman) to keep the Italian welfare system in balance without further crackdowns. The risk is that of a population decline of 11 million units in the next 40 years, with deaths 2.5 times the births.

Also a guest was the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, who chose this event to return to his statements regarding the risk of an alleged “ethnic replacement” in Italy. “Italy doesn’t have a race,” Lollobrigida said. “However, there is a culture, an Italian ethnic group, which Treccani defines as a linguistic-cultural grouping, which we tend to protect in this conference”. “Extremely wrong” words, said Elly Schlein, observing that “they are not the first” for Prime Minister Meloni’s brother-in-law. “The concept of race shouldn’t exist. I think it is a concept that we should leave to other times ”, he added on La7.