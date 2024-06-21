Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Despite slow progress on the war front, Ukraine continues to report heavy losses on the Russian side every day.

Kiev/Moscow – Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine Russia has lost not only a number of fighters, but also a lot of equipment. According to unconfirmed information from the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia’s tank losses in particular have exceeded an important mark this week, which could give the Ukrainian resistance new courage and impetus in difficult times.

The Ukrainian military leadership reported on Friday that 14 more Russian tanks had been destroyed within the last 24 hours, which, according to Ukrainian figures, brings the total tank losses on the Russian side to 8,001 combat vehicles. This would be a considerable number for the significantly inferior armed forces of the smaller country, which is defending itself against Russia’s invasion. The figures from both warring parties in the Ukraine War However, they should be viewed with caution as the figures cannot be independently verified.

A destroyed Russian tank stands as a symbol of war in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev. (Archive photo) © Roman Pilipey/AF

Big losses for Russia: What experts say about the data in the Ukraine war

However, this has now been confirmed by international observers, as the US magazine Newsweek reported: The fact that Russia’s tank losses are so considerable that the number of tanks lost is now significantly higher than the number of tanks Russia at the beginning of its war of aggression. This is the result of a report published in February by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). At the time, the London experts spoke of more than 3,000 tanks that had been proven to have been destroyed.

The same number confirmed according to Newsweek In April, Leo Docherty, Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, also stated that, according to British estimates, Russia had lost around 3,000 tanks and over 10,000 armoured vehicles. The Dutch open source platform Oryx also puts the number of tanks verifiably lost on the Russian side at just over 3,000.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: war industry provides Moscow’s supplies

The reasons why Russia is losing so much equipment in the Ukraine war include, according to NewsweekIn addition to the determination of Ukrainian troops and the delivery of modern weapons from the West, there are also tactical problems on the Russian side. Russia’s military has repeatedly had problems with organization and planning, as well as with the poor morale and insufficient training of its personnel.

The fact that Ukraine regularly destroys Russian tanks is now also confirmed by drone images taken by modern military drones manufactured in Ukraine, which are designed to destroy Russian equipment. However, according to the Newsweek-Report also in Russia the War industry adapted to requirementsAccording to military expert Michael Gjerstad of the IISS, Russia has little problem replacing lost tanks quickly. (saka)