The protest over the conditions in which the war in Ukraine is taking place has risen in level in Russia after General Ivan Popov has joined it. This 48-year-old officer has been abruptly removed from the command of the 58th Army (which is fighting in Ukraine) due to his criticism of the lack of equipment and the loss of human life on the front.

According to the story of the boenkor (Russian military correspondents operating from Telegram and social networks), the chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, became irritated after Popov called for a rotation for soldiers on the front line and listed the problems of Russian fighters.

Popov threatened to go to the commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin, after which Gerasimov got Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to sign a provision that, in less than a day, removed from command one of the most brilliant army officers.

In a voice recording released on Tuesday, the general addresses his comrades in arms to explain that, after his criticism, the high command believed they saw “a danger” in him. The officer claimed to have raised in a very harsh way to his superiors what, according to him, is the “main tragedy of the current war”; namely, the absence of a response team to the opponent’s artillery, the lack of reconnaissance stations to detect it, and the mass death of Russian fighters, victims of Ukrainian attacks.

Major General Ivan Popov.

In his address, Popov was very empathetic with his comrades, from the common soldiers to the generals fighting on the front lines, calling them “my dear gladiators” and saying goodbye to them referring to himself as “Spartacus” (that was the name of a slave who led a gladiator uprising against Rome). The recording was disclosed on Tuesday by the deputy of the State Duma (lower house of Parliament) Andrei Guruliov, the soldier who preceded Popov at the head of the 58th Army.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

General Popov is not a pacifist and does not speak out against the war, but argues that this war conforms to professional criteria, has the proper equipment to fight and that the lives of soldiers are valued and protected. The general is the highest-ranking Russian military officer whose grievances have leaked out into the public eye.

The war in Ukraine has generated isolated protests of various kinds in Russia. Some demonstrate against the contest for pacifist reasons and others do not question it as such, but are critical of the way it is developing.

Among those who position themselves against the war itself are the activists sentenced to long prison terms for the so-called hoaxes against the army and also for attempts to discredit it. Both things – hoaxes and smear actions – are interpreted loosely by the courts and constitute offenses established in March 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

Among those who want a war with better means are the soldiers who, often supported by their families, protest from the front lines or en route to the front lines because of the inhumane conditions in which they are thrown into combat, because of the lack of training and equipment, due to poor supplies and the lightness with which their lives are treated. The protests are dispersed, lack coordination or state character and are lost in the vast spaces of Russia.

Among the outbreaks of dissatisfaction recorded so far is that of the soldiers from Samara who turned to Putin and Minister Shoigu to denounce the negligence of the commanders and demand the return to their homes of the soldiers of the 1444 regiment, which had been decimated. in the town of Makeevka (in the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic or DPR) by a Ukrainian attack on New Year’s Eve. The survivors of that carnage, they said, were transported from one place to another, lacking a clear destination, and they had to pay their own livelihood without anyone keeping track of their combat days (for which bonuses are paid).

Mobilized members of a motorized unit from Tatarstan also protested for having been subordinated to the DPR military leadership, who had sent them into the attack with virtually no weapons. The Tatarstan Prosecutor’s Office, to which the relatives of these soldiers applied, declined, arguing that the DPR was not Russia.

The mobilized members of the Siberian republic of Tuva also complained against the DPR military in a video in which they accused their hosts in Donbas of mocking them and threatening them that they would never leave there. For their part, soldiers from the Chuvash Republic rebelled for not receiving the 195,000 rubles monthly pay promised by Vladimir Putin.

General Popov’s complaints overlap in part with those of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary corps, but they are expressed without fuss or oaths. Both point against Minister Shoigu and his Chief of Staff. But just as Popov’s complaint seems to be without folds, Prigozhin’s give the impression of being just one contentious aspect – among several others – in his relationship with Putin, in the opinion of a veteran military observer in Moscow.

Putin acknowledged a few days ago that the Wagners had been financed by the State budget (without specifying from which item or how), but on Thursday the president stated that they do not legally exist, thus expressing concepts that, at first glance, seem incongruous. The financing of a group of mercenaries – who do not officially exist – by the state budget raises many questions that analysts cannot answer, but the opaque and uncontrolled operations undermine the already fragile institutions of the Russian state and evoke the style of tribal dictatorships.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.