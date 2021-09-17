The blaze, one of dozens in western states in the early fire season, closed Sequoia National Park earlier this week and left a blanket of thick smoke engulfing the area early Friday morning.

The small town of Three Rivers, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, said the town’s air quality was poor.

The Federal Accident Information System “Insweep” said that the fire, which was called the KNB Complex and was caused by the merging of two other fires, had grown and spread over an area of ​​more than 11,000 acres.

Parks agency spokesman Mark Garrett said the fire was burning 1.6 km from the giant forest in the park, which is home to the largest tree on Earth by volume, the General Sherman tree, before the departure of 115 park employees earlier this week. .

“Teams are making preparations in the ‘Forest Giants District’ before the fire reaches it, removing all fuel and placing casings around some of the famous sequoia trees that characterize the most famous area of ​​Sequoia National Park,” the parks agency said in a statement early Friday.

The Park Service says that General Sherman’s tree is the tallest of more than 2,000 other sequoia trees in the park, measuring 83 meters tall, nearly as high as the dome of the Washington Capitol, and more than 11 meters in diameter at the base.

The giant sequoia trees, many of which are more than 3,000 years old, only grow at the higher elevations of the western slopes of California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. These trees, thanks to their thick bark, can withstand and overcome most fires.