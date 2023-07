How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting with military personnel on Tuesday (11). | Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

On Wednesday (12), Russian general named Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, said through a voice message posted on a Telegram channel by Russian deputy Andrei Gurulyov , who was fired after telling the “truth” to Russian Defense officials about the state of the country’s army on the “battle front in Ukraine”.

According to the general, Vladimir Putin’s army has been suffering from a lack of ammunition and necessary medical care for the wounded.

“The Ukrainian army was unable to break our ranks at the front, but our senior chief hit us from the rear, violently decapitating the army at the hardest and most intense moment,” Popov said.

He recalled that he had to face a challenging moment in revealing the truth about what was happening on Ukrainian soil to military leaders.

“There was a difficult situation with the senior bosses where it was necessary to be quiet and be a coward or say what was going on,” he said.

“I had no right to lie on your behalf, on behalf of my fallen comrades in arms, so I described all the problems that exist,” he added.

Popov further stated that Russian forces fighting in Ukraine are lacking adequate counter-artillery systems and enemy artillery reconnaissance systems.

The criticism directed at Russia’s military leadership, coming from a general with experience in battle, may indicate the great dissatisfaction with the current situation in which the Russian Army finds itself.

According to the Reuters, it is not known for sure when the message would have been recorded nor Popov’s current whereabouts. The Russian Ministry of Defense also did not comment on the situation.