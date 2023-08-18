The provision finally arrived, with a dispatch from the Army General Staff this morning: after his book with homophobic and sexist contents, General Roberto Vannacci was removed from the leadership of the Military Geographical Institute of Florence.

From 20 August, ie from the day after tomorrow, another general will take his place, Massimo Panizzi, who in the past was Admiral Giampaolo Di Paola’s spokesman when the latter was defense minister in the Monti government.

In a few days, the self-produced volume shot up to third place in the Amazon book sales ranking. But the reason for the controversy is not this, but what is written inside.

In the book, the officer reviews what in his opinion are the afflictions of society, from the “squatters of the houses who prevail over their legitimate owners – reads the back cover -; when more is spent on an irregular immigrant than on a compatriot’s minimum pension; when the extreme defense against the offender who enters your home is put on trial; when we are forced to adopt the most stringent and costly anti-pollution measures, but the producers of almost all climate-altering gases don’t care and they prosper”.

Now Vannacci – explains the masthead – will be available to the Command of the Land Operational Forces, which is based in Rome, even if he will be able to remain stationed in Florence. The dismissal bypasses the disciplinary file with the analysis of the violations that are contested against the general, in particular article 1472 of the Military Code (“Freedom of expression”) and that of the military’s duties relating to the oath of allegiance to the Italian Republic.